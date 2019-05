People walk past logos of Huawei in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China January 26, 2019. Picture taken January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei on Tuesday said it was a victim of bullying by the U.S. administration.

“Huawei is becoming the victim of the bullying by the U.S. administration. This is not just an attack against Huawei. It is an attack on the liberal, rules-based order. This is dangerous,” Abraham Liu, Huawei’s representative to the EU institutions, told reporters.