Activist investor Litt mulling removal of Hudson's Bay directors after CEO exit

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jonathan Litt is considering seeking the removal of several directors at Hudson’s Bay Co. at a special shareholder meeting following the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer.

“We are evaluating a number of proposals on which we believe the voices of shareholders should be heard – including the removal of directors from the Board – and will announce the full slate of proposals and next steps in the Special Meeting process shortly,” Litt, chief investment officer at Land & Buildings Investment Management, said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)