Hudson's Bay shareholder says hopes firm will address activist's concerns

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - CI Investments portfolio manager Joshua Varghese said on Monday he would like Hudson's Bay Co to address U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment's call for the retailer to unlock the value of its real-estate holdings.

"I hope it will force the management team to address these issues in more detail with its shareholders," said Varghese, whose firm is the company's sixth-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. CI owned 4.2 percent, or 7.6 million shares, of Hudson's Bay as of the end of 2016. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)