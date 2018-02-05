Hudson's Bay names CVS Health executive as new CEO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue-owner Hudson’s Bay Co on Monday appointed Helena Foulkes as its chief executive officer, replacing Richard Baker, effective Feb. 19.

Foulkes joins the Canadian department store company from CVS Health Corp, where she was executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy.

Baker had been interim CEO at HBC since late last year when Gerald Storch abruptly stepped down from the post, amidst the retailer’s strategic review and attempts to turn around sales. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)