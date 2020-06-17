Ex-Tommy Hilfiger boss Grieder to become new Hugo Boss CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion company Hugo Boss is seen at a store in Vienna, Austria, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive, it said on Tuesday.

Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, will start on June 1, 2021 and succeed Mark Langer, who is stepping down on Sept. 30, 2020 after serving as CEO of Hugo Boss since May 2016, the group said.

Finance chief Yves Mueller will serve as the management board’s spokesman in the interim period, it added.

“Daniel Grieder was our top choice for the position of CEO at Hugo Boss,” Hugo Boss Supervisory Board Chairman Hermann Waldemer said in a statement.

“His international expertise, charismatic personality and extensive global experience in brand management, product, distribution, marketing, and digitalization make him the ideal candidate. He possesses all the qualities required to steer Hugo Boss back to sales and profit growth, and to increase the desirability of our brands for end-consumers.”

Hugo Boss had earlier this month said it was in talks with the 58-year-old Grieder.