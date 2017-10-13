FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2017 / 4:00 PM / in 8 days

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

A spokeswoman for Bafin declined to name any suspect in the matter on Friday. Bafin’s decision means the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office must now decide whether to launch an investigation based on the watchdog’s charges.

Bafin said in October of last year that it had launched a probe into possible insider trading after Hugo Boss’s stock dropped nearly 20 percent on Feb. 23, 2016, following a warning that its full-year profit would decline.

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said on Friday it was examining the charges brought by Bafin, but declined to provide further information. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.