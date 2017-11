FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss hiked its sales guidance for 2017 on Thursday, citing growth in Europe and Asia/Pacific as it reported quarterly financial results that broadly met expectations.

The company, known for its smart men’s suits, now expects its group sales to grow by a low single-digit percentage rate on a currency-adjusted basis, having previously guided for flat sales. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)