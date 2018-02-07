FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Health insurer Humana posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, due to strength in its Medicare Advantage business that sells healthcare plans to the elderly and the disabled.

Humana said on Wednesday its net profit was $184 million, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $401 million, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2FUl4BB)

Total revenue rose to $13.19 billion from $12.88 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.