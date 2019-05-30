Minimal hope for more survivors in Hungary boat accident - ambulance

A general view shows the tourist vessel Viking Sigyn which was involved in a ship accident that killed several people on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is minimal hope to find more survivors in the Danube river after a boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized on the flooding Danube in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the national ambulance service said.

“As an ambulance spokesman, I am not inclined to say there is no hope, so I would rather say there is a minimal chance (to find more survivors),” Pal Gyorfi told state television on Thursday.

There are still around 20 people missing.