World News
June 3, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rescuers recover one body from wrecked tourist boat: state news agency

1 Min Read

South Korean divers rescue team continues its search after a tourist boat accident, killing several people in the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - South Korean and Hungarian divers have recovered a body from the wreck of a tourist boat which sank last week in Budapest, national news agency MTI said on Monday, citing the Hungarian counter-terrorism unit running the rescue.

Twenty-eight people are presumed dead in the accident - the worst river disaster in Hungary in more than half a century - when a pleasure boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized after crashing into a larger cruise ship.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Peter Graff

