FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank extends BUBOR quotation to 6-month tenor
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 6:52 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Hungary cbank extends BUBOR quotation to 6-month tenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will extend mandatory quotation on the Budapest Interbank Offered Rate (BUBOR), the most closely watched short-term money market interest rate, to the 6-month tenor for commercial banks from January 2, it said on Tuesday.

“In addition to declining activity, the reaction of longer term BUBOR fixings to market events was slower and less significant than in the case of other indicators,” it said in a statement.

“Furthermore, there is no activity in the longer segment of the market, which may impair the effectiveness of monetary transmission across the longer segments of the yield curve.”

Last week, Central Europe’s most dovish central bank left interest rates on hold at record lows but said it was ready to ease monetary conditions further.

It has also mulled action to curb yields on longer-dated government bonds to compress borrowing costs across the economy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.