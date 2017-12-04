FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank raises liquidity in banking system
December 4, 2017 / 3:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Hungarian central bank raises liquidity in banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank (NBH) increased the surplus liquidity it provides to the banking system to 1.456 trillion forints ($5.51 billion) at Monday’s foreign currency swap tenders, from 1.405 trillion forints, it said in a statement.

The NBH accepted bids worth 319 million euros ($377.76 million) for its 12-month swap facility, which provides forint liquidity in return for euros, it said on its page.

Banks submitted bids worth 375 million euros for the 12-month facility. For the one-month and three-month swap maturities, which drew hardly any demand, the NBH did not accept any bids. ($1 = 264.2700 forints) ($1 = 0.8445 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

