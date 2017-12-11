Hungary central bank again raises liquidity in banking system

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank (NBH) increased the surplus liquidity it provides to the banking system to 1.506 trillion forints ($5.65 billion) at Monday’s foreign currency swap tenders, from 1.456 trillion forints a week ago, it said in a statement.

The NBH accepted bids worth 159 million euros ($187.45 million) for its 1-month swap facility, which provides forint liquidity in return for euros, and 79 million euros for the three-month maturity, it said on its page.

Banks submitted bids worth 363 million euros for the one-month swaps. For the three-month facility, all bids were accepted. ($1 = 266.44 forints) ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)