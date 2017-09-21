FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary on track for over 4 pct growth in second half -minister
September 21, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a month ago

Hungary on track for over 4 pct growth in second half -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KECSKEMET, Hungary, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economic growth is expected to increase to more than 4 percent in the second half of the year, boosted by a resurgent construction sector and stronger manufacturing, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview on Thursday.

Varga also said rapid wage rises so far in 2017 meant the government would be able to cut payroll taxes by an additional half a percentage point to 19.5 percent in the 2018 election year, under a deal agreed with employers at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

