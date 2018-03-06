Hungary's economy enjoys grace period this year - cbank governor Matolcsy

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - This year will be a grace period when Hungary still enjoys the positive effects of global growth and a turnaround of its own domestic economy but the world will change quickly, National Bank of Hungary governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Tuesday.

Matolcsy said further reforms and a shift to a capital-intensive model were needed to make Hungary’s economic development sustainable.

“This is a year of transition,” Matolcsy, a chief ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told an economic conference, adding that a normalisation of global monetary policies and interest rates has already begun.

He also said the central bank’s rate cuts to a record low level has reduced debt service costs in the budget by 500 billion forints ($1.97 billion) in 2016, by 600 billion forints last year and is expected to bring further cost savings of 750 billion this year. ($1 = 254.16 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)