World News
March 7, 2019 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary's ruling Fidesz affirms intent to remain in EPP

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party wants to remain within the European People’s Party, a senior official said on Thursday after the main pro-government daily urged the ruling party to quit the conservative group.

“Fidesz is a member of the European People’s Party and it wants to remain a member of the European People’s Party,” Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news conference in response to a question about the newspaper editorial.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Peter Graff

