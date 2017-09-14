FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weaker crop could reduce Hungary's 2017 GDP growth -cbank
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a month ago

Weaker crop could reduce Hungary's 2017 GDP growth -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A weaker performance of the farm sector this year could reduce Hungary’s economic growth by up to 0.5 percentage point, experts of the National Bank of Hungary said in a study published on website Portfolio.hu on Thursday.

The central bank had projected 3.6 percent GDP growth for this year in its last inflation report in June. It will publish fresh forecasts next week.

“In 2017, agriculture could again contribute negatively to GDP growth,” the central bank said in the study. It said frosts and less rain this year has probably reduced this year’s crop, after an outstanding harvest in 2016.

“Based on our estimates, the sector may reduce economic growth by up to 0.5 percentage point,” they added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.