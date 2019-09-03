Hungary charges Syrian man with terrorism, crime against humanity

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 27-year-old Syrian man with terrorism and crime against humanity committed as a member of Islamic State in 2015.

The man, identified only as F. Hassan, was charged with executing several people in 2015 in the Homs region of Syria who refused to join Islamic State, the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. His lawyer was not immediately reachable by phone.