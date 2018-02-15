FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2018 / 8:00 AM / 2 days ago

Hungary's Dec farm PPI slows to 5.1 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 5.1 percent in December, slowing from 7.7 percent in November, data showed on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 6 percent from the previous year in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Cereals prices rose by 9.2 percent, while fruit prices jumped by 21.3 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year, with milk prices increasing by 15 percent and egg prices rising by a third, the KSH said.

For the full year, agricultural producer prices were 5.6 percent higher year-on-year, driven by a 9.3 percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.