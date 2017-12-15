FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Oct farm PPI jumps to more than 4-yr-high -stats
December 15, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 2 days ago

Hungary's Oct farm PPI jumps to more than 4-yr-high -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 7.3 percent in October after a 5.5 percent increase in September, posting the fastest increase since May 2013, data showed on Friday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 8 percent from the previous year in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, bolstered by an 11-percent jump in wheat prices. Apple prices more than doubled, it said.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 6.2 percent year-on-year, with milk prices jumping by 25 percent to reach the highest in three years, the KSH said.

In the January-October period, agricultural producer prices were 4.5 percent higher year-on-year, driven by a 10-percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

