Hungarian central bank keeps interest rates unchanged as expected

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left all its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday, keeping its unconventional stimulus programmes aimed at curbing long-term interest rates.

The bank announced last month that it would start buying mortgage bonds from 2018. It wants to push yields lower on longer-dated government bonds and encourage borrowers to choose fixed-rate housing loans.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9 percent was in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)