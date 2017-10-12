FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Richter signs licensing deal with Swedish Pharmanest
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 12, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Richter signs licensing deal with Swedish Pharmanest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt said on Thursday:

** Has signed licensing deal with Sweden’s Pharmanest to sell Pharmanest’s SHACT (Short Acting Lidocaine) technology, a pain relief product in Europe, Latin America and certain other markets

** Pharmanest AB is a Swedish privately held pharmaceutical company focused on new products for pain relief in gynecology and obstetrics

** Financial details of the agreement were not published

Source text : Budapest Stock Exchange website

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.