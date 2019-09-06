World News
September 6, 2019 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dorian weakens to Category 1 hurricane; tropical storm conditions spreading - NHC

Resident Dabny Babbs checks on the status of his sail boat docked along the Ashley River during Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

(Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian weakened as it brushed North Carolina, but tropical storm conditions are spreading north along the state’s coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 40 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said.

The system is presently moving northeast at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

