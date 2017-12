Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc forecast higher spending for 2018 on Monday and flat production levels from 2017.

The company said it expects to spend C$2.9 billion to C$3.1 billion, compared with its 2017 forecast of C$2.2 billion to C$2.3 billion.

Husky estimates 2018 production of 320,000 to 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for next year.