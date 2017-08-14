FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
Asia
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
Cricket
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
August 14, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 21 hours ago

Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

The refinery, located in Superior, Wisconsin, has a capacity to process 50,000 barrels per day.

The deal, which also include the refinery's associated logistics assets, will increase Husky's refining capacity to 395,000 bpd, the company said.

Shares of Calumet rose 13 percent to $6.20 in early trading on the Nasdaq, while Husky's shares rose nearly 2 percent to C$14.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Husky said it would retain about 180 workers at the refinery.

BMO Capital Markets was Husky's financial adviser on the deal and Milbank LLP its legal adviser. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.