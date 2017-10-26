FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky Energy swings to Q3 adjusted profit
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 11:33 AM / in a day

Husky Energy swings to Q3 adjusted profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc posted an adjusted profit for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices and an increase in its refining capacity.

The company reported a net profit of C$136 million ($106 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of C$100 million in the year-ago quarter.

Husky posted a net profit of C$1.39 billion a year earlier, which included nearly C$1.5 billion in gains related to asset sales. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.