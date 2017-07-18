FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Husqvarna profit in line, sees slower recovery in Consumer Brands unit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 17 days ago

UPDATE 1-Husqvarna profit in line, sees slower recovery in Consumer Brands unit

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

July 18 (Reuters) - Gardening tools and construction gear firm Husqvarna reported a rise in quarterly operating profit in line with market expectations but flagged a slower margin recovery at its struggling Consumer Brands division than previously seen.

* EBIT in the seasonally strong Q2 was up 16 pct yr/yr to 2.0 bln SEK ($242.1 mln), matching a Reuters poll mean forecast, helped by good demand for robotic mowers, battery-powered products and watering products

* Says higher volume and a positive currency impact was partially offset by higher costs for growth initiatives

* Sales up 14 pct to 13.1 bln SEK vs consensus 12.9 bln with sales growth at all divisions

* Consumer Brands' profit shrank due to a tough North American retail market, unfavorable product and regional mix, and 30 mln SEK in supply chain efficiency related one-off costs

* Sees slower margin improvement at Consumer Brands than previously anticipated due to challenging U.S. retail market

* Husqvarna's rivals include Stanley Black & Decker, Deere and Toro

* Husqvarna had said on June 8 it saw a relatively weak start to Q2 amid unfavorable weather mainly in northern Europe

* Says: "Going forward we will continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives to further strengthen our position"

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2613 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

