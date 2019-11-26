Singapore's Hyflux strikes $300 million rescue deal with UAE's Utico

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Embattled Singapore water firm Hyflux (HYFL.SI) said on Tuesday it had entered a restructuring deal worth S$400 million ($293 million) with United Arab Emirates-based utility Utico FZC.

The deal will see Utico subscribe to S$300 million in Hyflux shares, giving it a 95% stake, and inject working capital of S$100 million, the Singapore company said in a statement.

The agreement comes after debt-laden Hyflux - once lauded as a national champion running a strategically important water source for the city-state - entered a court-supervised restructuring process this year that threatened to wipe out the holdings of tens of thousands of retail investors.

($1 = 1.3639 Singapore dollars)