Money News
November 26, 2019 / 6:35 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Singapore's Hyflux strikes $300 million rescue deal with UAE's Utico

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Embattled Singapore water firm Hyflux (HYFL.SI) said on Tuesday it had entered a restructuring deal worth S$400 million ($293 million) with United Arab Emirates-based utility Utico FZC.

The deal will see Utico subscribe to S$300 million in Hyflux shares, giving it a 95% stake, and inject working capital of S$100 million, the Singapore company said in a statement.

The agreement comes after debt-laden Hyflux - once lauded as a national champion running a strategically important water source for the city-state - entered a court-supervised restructuring process this year that threatened to wipe out the holdings of tens of thousands of retail investors.

($1 = 1.3639 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below