Brazil's Hypera beats quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Hypera SA, the nation’s largest listed producer of over-the-counter medicines, beat fourth quarter profit estimates on Friday.

In a securities filing, the drugmaker, which changed its name from Hypermarcas at the beginning of 2018, posted a net income of 462.2 million reais ($142.77 million). That was up 118 percent from a year earlier and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 349 million reais.

The company reported Q4 Ebitda of 364.5 million reais, also above Reuters consensus estimate of 281 million reais. ($1 = 3.2374 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)