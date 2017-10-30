Brazil's Hypermarcas plans investments in production, marketing

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas is evaluating investing in greater production capacity and is increasing television marketing efforts, which will include a 200 million-real ($61.5 million) deal in 2018 with Brazilian media group Rede Globo, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We have various launches in all business units in 2018. Some production lines are starting to hit bottlenecks. We’re studying an (investment) cycle to increase capacity,” CEO Claudio Bergamo told analysts following the release of Hypermarcas’ quarterly results.