12 days ago
Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent
July 29, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 12 days ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported a second-quarter net profit of 194.6 million reais ($61.9 million) on Friday, a 10.5 percent increase over its earnings a year earlier.

The company said earnings were boosted by a 15.8 percent jump in combined sales of prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Hypermarcas said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 318.9 million reais considering continued operations, growing 4.6 percent over the second quarter of last year.

The second-quarter results left Hypermarcas "well positioned" to reach a target of 1.2 billion reais' Ebitda for the full year, the company said.

$1 = 3.13 reais Reporting by Sérgio Spagnuolo; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown

