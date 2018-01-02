FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy says targets sales of $7.52 bln in 2018
January 2, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy says targets sales of $7.52 bln in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it targets sales of 7.99 trillion won ($7.52 billion) in 2018.

The world’s second-largest shipbuilder in terms of order book said in a regulatory filing that this target compared to 2017 sales of about 10 trillion won.

Shares in Hyundai Heavy dropped sharply after the shipbuilder said in December it will raise about $1.2 billion via a share issue in a move to bolster its finances before an industry recovery is expected to start in 2019. ($1 = 1,062.2900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

