FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy to conduct $1.2 bln rights issue
Sections
Featured
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Technology
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Less than 1,000 IS fighters remain in Iraq, Syria: coalition
MIDDLE EAST
Less than 1,000 IS fighters remain in Iraq, Syria: coalition
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Myanmar Violence
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy to conduct $1.2 bln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it will conduct a rights issue worth about 1.3 trillion won ($1.21 billion).

The shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing some 869 billion won of the total funds raised will be earmarked as operating funds, with the rights issue expected to be completed in March 2018.

A Hyundai Heavy spokesman said the rights issue is part of the shipbuilder’s previously-announced plans to improve financial soundness. That plan began in 2015 when major South Korean shipbuilders reported losses partly due to cost overruns and delays with complex offshore facilities construction. ($1 = 1,075.2700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.