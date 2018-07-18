FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
July 18, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hyundai sets up showroom on Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday it will set up a showroom on Amazon.com that will help car buyers book test drives, check dealer inventories and compare pricing and reviews.

A Hyundai logo is seen at Hyundai of Serramonte in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The showroom will operate through Amazon Vehicles, a platform the world’s biggest online retailer launched in 2016, for users to research on cars, auto parts and accessories.

In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.