SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sales of Hyundai Motor vehicles in China fell 11 percent to 80,016 units in October from a year earlier, company data provided to analysts showed.

That was also down from 85,040 the previous month, pointing to a weak recovery from a sales slump provoked by a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing.

Hyundai has not made public its China sales figures. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)