February 27, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hyundai Motor says to lift auto operating margin to 7 percent by 2022

An employee assembles a Hyundai car in Hyundai Marathon Motor assembly plant on the outskirt of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to boost the core automotive businesses’ operating profit margin to 7 percent by 2022, compared with 2.1 percent in 2018, as part of its mid- to long-term plan.

The automaker said it also plans to invest 45.3 trillion won ($40.48 billion) over the next five years in research and development, capital expenditure and future growth areas such as autonomous driving technologies, vehicle electrification and mobility services.

($1 = 1,119.0500 won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

