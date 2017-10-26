FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 20 pct on weak China sales, Kia losses
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 days ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 20 pct on weak China sales, Kia losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co posted a 20 percent drop in net profit for the third quarter, hit by a diplomatic row with China that dragged on sales and losses from affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

Hyundai Motor, which together with Kia is the world’s fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday reported a net profit of 852 billion won ($758.21 million) for the three months ended September, versus 1.06 trillion won a year ago.

However, this was slightly better than an average analysts’ forecast for a net profit of 849 billion won.

Its operating profit rose 13 percent to 1.2 trillion won over the period. ($1 = 1,123.7000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.