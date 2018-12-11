Exclusive: Hyundai Motor's two R&D vice chairmen offer to resign - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at a dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s two vice chairmen in charge of research and development, Yang Woong-chul and Kwon Moon-sik, have offered to resign, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor President Albert Biermann is likely to be named chief of the automaker’s research and development (R&D) division, the people told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to media.

A Hyundai Motor spokeswoman did not have immediate comments.