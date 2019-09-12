British Airways cancels flights on September 27 due to strike

FILE PHOTO: The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) said on Thursday it is cancelling some flights scheduled for Sept. 27 when its pilots are due to hold another strike.

“We are now contacting all those affected to offer them a full refund or a rebooking on an alternative date, destination or airline,” British Airways said in an emailed statement.

It did not say how many flights would be affected.

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group (IAG) (ICAG.L), was forced this week to cancel 1,700 flights to and from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports during two days of strike action by pilots over pay. Another day of industrial action has been scheduled for Sept. 27.

The pilots’ union, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), wants a pay deal to include profit sharing for BA pilots.

“We understand that BA has started cancelling its operations on the 27th of September today outside of the 14-day window to avoid having to compensate affected passengers,” BALPA said in a statement.

British Airways warned on Wednesday it would take some time for its flight schedule to return to normal after this week’s strikes left aircraft and crew in the wrong place.