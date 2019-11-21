British Airways flights delayed by technical issues

FILE PHOTO: The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Some British Airways flights were delayed by a technical issue on Thursday, the airline said, in the latest setback for the British flag-carrier.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights,” British Airways said on Twitter in response to a passenger who had been delayed by 22 hours.

“We are rebooking customers onto alternative flights and offering hotel accommodation where they are unable to continue their journeys tonight.”

The airline has suffered three major computer failures since 2017, the latest of which seriously disrupted operations in August.

British Airways was hit by its first ever pilot strike in September, knocking profit, and it was also hit by a $230 million fine in July for a huge customer data breach.