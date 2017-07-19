FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
British Airways' mixed fleet crew to strike for 14 days more days in August - union
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 19, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 21 days ago

British Airways' mixed fleet crew to strike for 14 days more days in August - union

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Some British Airways cabin crew are to strike for a further 14 days as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Wednesday.

The additional industrial action extends a previously announced walkout which began on Wednesday and means that British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew will effectively be on strike for the next four weeks.

The mixed fleet serve both short and long-haul routes.

The newly announced action will run from August 2 and August 15. The mixed fleet has been on strike on several occasions already this year, including a 16 day walkout at the beginning of July.

British Airways has said during previous action that all customers would reach their destinations, with a small number of flights being merged. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.