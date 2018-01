FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Berlin court said airline Niki was not under German jurisdiction, backing a legal challenge to the carrier’s insolvency filing and calling into question a deal for Britain’s IAG to buy the Air Berlin unit.

The regional court for Berlin said on Monday it was reversing a lower court’s Dec. 13 decision to allow insolvency proceedings because Austria, not Germany, was responsible for Niki’s insolvency proceedings. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)