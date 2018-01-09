FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niki appeals against German court ruling on insolvency
January 9, 2018 / 10:54 AM / 2 days ago

Niki appeals against German court ruling on insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Niki, the Austrian unit of collapsed Air Berlin, has filed an appeal with Germany’s supreme court against a lower court ruling that its insolvency should have been filed in Austria not Germany, hoping to salvage a deal to sell itself to British Airways owner IAG .

“The case will be handled swiftly,” a spokeswoman for the court said on Tuesday.

The appeal was filed on Monday, after a regional court for Berlin said it would reverse a lower court’s Dec. 13 decision to allow insolvency proceedings for Niki in Germany. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

