British Airways owner IAG lifts annual profit outlook for coming years
November 3, 2017 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

British Airways owner IAG lifts annual profit outlook for coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Friday it was aiming for annual profit around 20 percent higher than previous targets over the next four years, though it maintained targets for earnings-per-share growth.

IAG said that it was targeting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent of 6.5 billion euros ($7.57 billion) per year between 2018-2022, compared to a goal of an annual 5.3 billion euros between 2016-2020.

IAG said it was still targeting average EPS growth of over 12 percent each year, and its target for an annual operating profit margin between 12-15 percent was also unchanged. ($1 = 0.8582 euros) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey)

