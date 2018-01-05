FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proton therapy firm IBA sees operating loss due to contract delays
January 5, 2018 / 7:40 AM / in a day

Proton therapy firm IBA sees operating loss due to contract delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Belgian proton therapy specialist Ion Beam Applications (IBA) warned on Friday it expected to report a full-year operating loss due to delays in negotiations to sign proton therapy contracts.

The maker of machines that deliver cancer-fighting proton beams, a super precise form of radiation, also said it would not meet its annual revenue guidance.

It withdrew all the other financial guidance until further notice due to “the difficulty in predicting the timing of signature of proton therapy contracts”.

The company, which is due to deliver its full-year results on March 22, said in its third-quarter statement that it expected full-year revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent and a margin on recurring operating results before interest and taxes (REBIT) of between 0 and 5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
