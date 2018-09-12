Iberia flight makes emergency landing at Boston's Logan airport

LONDON (Reuters) - An Iberia Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to an issue with its Roll-Royce-made Trent XWB engine, sending shares in the British company lower.

Iberia Airlines flight 6252 made the emergency landing at Boston Logan airport, a representative of the airline said.

Shares in Rolls-Royce fell 3.2 percent by 0932 GMT as traders priced in the risk of issues with its Trent XWB engines, after the chief executive had said problems in other engines did not extend to them.

“We are aware of the issue and will be working closely with the airline to support them,” said a spokesman for Rolls-Royce.

“The Trent XWB has enjoyed the smoothest entry into service of any widebody engine and we continue to see the engine achieving market-leading levels of reliability.”