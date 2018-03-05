FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 10:45 PM / in a day

IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp on Monday said it settled a trade secrets lawsuit it brought against its former chief diversity officer who left for a similar job at Microsoft Corp.

The settlement allows Lindsay-Rae McIntyre to begin working at Microsoft in July.

IBM alleged in a Feb. 12 complaint in federal court in White Plains, New York, that McIntyre violated a one-year non-competition agreement and was likely to disclose IBM’s diversity data and hiring plans to a competitor. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by James Dalgleish)

