Supermarket group ICA Gruppen Q4 profit matches expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s biggest grocery retailer, ICA Gruppen, posted on Thursday a quarterly profit that matched expectations and said it would start up a first central picking warehouse for its online business in the third quarter at the latest.

Operating profit grew to 1.18 billion crowns ($146 million) from a year-ago 1.03 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.19 billion.

It proposed a dividend of 11.00 crowns per share, up from a year-earlier 10.50 crowns, in line with expectations.