FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney's office probes billionaire Icahn on biofuels activity -filing
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 8, 2017 / 7:26 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney's office probes billionaire Icahn on biofuels activity -filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “U.S. Attorney’s office” not “U.S. Attorney General”)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. Attorney’s office has opened an investigation into activities by Carl Icahn and his businesses related to the country’s biofuels program while the billionaire investor was serving as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is seeking information from Icahn and his firm Icahn Enterprises L.P. related to activities around the country’s biofuels program, the firm said in an annual filing on Nov. 3.

Icahn and Icahn Enterprises are cooperating with the subpoena for information and said in the filing that no claims or allegations have been made against CVR Refining, the oil company in which Icahn holds a majority stake.

A spokeswoman for Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan declined to comment. An attorney for Icahn did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Icahn’s refining company had taken a large short position in the biofuels credit market. The investor served as a special advisor to the president on regulatory reform, a role that drew criticism from lawmakers who called it a conflict of interest.

In August, Icahn said he had stepped down from his role as an advisor. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.