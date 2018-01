LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Tim Wilson as head of base metals, replacing Steve Reece who will step down but stay with the firm until March to enable a smooth transition of responsibilities, the bank said in a release on Monday.

Wilson joins from Hannam & Partners and will report directly to Guido Haller, head of global markets. He has previously worked at Standard Chartered and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Adrian Croft)